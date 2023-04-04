Bhutanese King Meets PM Modi On His 3-day Visit To India, Discusses Bilateral Issues

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon, and held talks on various bilateral issues during his three-day visit to India.

Both the leaders discussed a vast range of bilateral issues including ongoing hydro-power projects and development across tri-junction areas during their meeting. Both the countries asserted on more impactful cooperation and further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, briefed about the discussions held between PM Modi and Bhutanese King after their meeting. When asked if the Bhutanese side briefed the Indian side on China's development at tri-junction area, the foreign secretary said that the Government of India very closely follows all the developments which have a bearing on our national interest and would take all necessary measures to safeguard them as necessary.

Development on tri-junction with China was discussed

He said, "India-Bhutan relationship is based on trust, mutual respect, close understanding, sensitivity towards each other's interests among others. Beside exemplary and unique relations between the two countries, we also have a time-tested framework of security and its part of both countries interest and long standing tradition."

He added that financial connectivity, increasing interoperability and collaborating for mutually beneficial hydro-power, which are key pillars of bilateral economic cooperation between India-Bhutan relationship.

Kwatra said, "Hydro-power project is one of strong elements of our co-operation including 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydro-Electric Power project, which was commissioned in August 2019 and handed over to Bhutan in December 2022. Additionally, inter-security concerns are also an important part of both countries' relations."

During his meeting with the Indian PM, Bhutanese king briefed him about the transformations that are taking place in Bhutan and PM Modi reiterated India's continued and full support on socio-economic progress in Bhutan.

The foreign secretary said that five-broad range discussions took place between PM Modi and Bhutanese king. This includes, economic and development partnership, including cooperation for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, which begins from next year and financial support in development of Bhutan.

Second is trade, connectivity and investment co-operation between the two countries including infra-structure connectivity, air-connectivity, rail-connectivity, digital-connectivity, people to people connectivity among others. The third discussion pertained to long term sustainable trade facilitation measures, which will link to economic progress in both countries.

Fourth was energy cooperation, which includes Hydro-Electric power projects and providing strength to ongoing projects and carrying forward non-Hydro renewable space. The last range of discussions were held on various new sectors, including space, startups, education including the recent launch of India-Bhutan Satellite.

Earlier, Bhutanese King met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday after his arrival in India.