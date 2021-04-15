Biannual Darbar Move Deferred Amid COVID-19 Upsurge: J&K

In view of the sudden upsurge in the COVID-19 case in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has stalled the biannual Darbar Move of offices from Jammu to Srinagar for summer session until further notice. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha established in his statement that the Secretariat shall function in both Srinagar and Jammu.

The LG office said on April 15, "As Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing asurge in the number ofCOVID cases, the threat it poses to people/ staff on the move and the implementation of e-office in both the Secretariat, in move offices, it has been decided to defer the Darbar Move this time."

In another statement, the LG office clarified saying,

"However, Secretariat will function in both Srinagar and Jammu with staff equitably split between two Secretaries and will function from both locations in an equitable manner. Office functioning will not be affected as files to move electronically between both Secretariats in Offfice."

The practice of Darbar Move by which the administration functions in Jammu during six months of winter and in Srinagar during summer. During the months from May to October, all the government offices are located in Srinagar and Jammu is housed as the capital in the remaining months. This was established by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions. This transfer of administrative offices has been deferred ahead of rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 rise in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir had recorded 1,086 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on April 14, taking the infection count to 1,41,736 while 5 deaths due to the virus raised the toll to 2,042 in the UT.

(With inputs from ANI)