How Pakistani Textbooks Made Their Way Into BJP's Arguments For The Citizenship Bill

Speaking during the debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha on Monday, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi highlighted the anti-minority bias in the Pakistani textbooks. She cited the 2003 study of scholar Yvette Rosser to buttress the larger case that the Hindu minority community in Pakistan had been persecuted for generations. Rosser contended that the Pakistani policymakers had instilled hatred and suspicion in the minds of the Pakistanis for their Hindu brethren. Furthermore, the BJP MP referred to the work of other scholars who had researched on the same subject. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the CAB on the floor of the Lower House.

Lekhi remarked, “The bias in Pakistani textbooks also documented by Y Rosser in 2003. She wrote- In the past few decades, social studies textbooks in Pakistan have been used as locations to articulate the hatred that Pakistani policymakers have attempted to inculcate towards their Hindu neighbours and that as a result, in the minds of generations of Pakistanis indoctrinated by the ideology of Pakistan are long fragments of hatred and suspicion. The bias in Pakistani textbooks was studied by Rubina Saigol and KK Aziz, A Rehman, Mubarak Ali, AH Nair, Ahmed Salim, Rosser, and others. This is a study from 2003.”

The Citizenship Amendment Bill

The CAB was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 19, 2016. Thereafter, it was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which submitted its report on January 7, 2019. While it received the assent of the Lok Sabha the very next day, the Bill remained pending in the Rajya Sabha as BJP did not have enough numbers for its passage. After the dissolution of the Lok Sabha in May 2019, the Bill automatically lapsed. Basically, the Bill seeks to exempt the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan from being considered as illegal migrants. Furthermore, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 6 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Bill. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

