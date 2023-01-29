'Biased BBC': Indian Diaspora Holds Protest Over Documentary On PM Modi

Feeling insulted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on PM Modi, the Indian diaspora held protests in several parts of the United Kingdom and the United States on January 29.

The protests took place in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, and London at noon on Sunday.

A group of about 50 people, marching through Fremont in the San Francisco area of the United States under the banner of "Indian Diaspora," yelled slogans and said they "reject BBC's evil and prejudiced documentary." People shouted slogans like "Biased BBC" and "racist BBC" while marching in Fremont.

Banners reading "BBC IS A BOGUS Broadcasting Corporation" and "Indian Diaspora rejects BBC's sinister and Biased" were carried by protesters as they marched through Fremont.

India's Stance over the documentary

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, stated during a weekly media briefing that this documentary show, which was based on an internal UK report, exhibits a colonial mindset.

The Indian government has banned the documentary from being aired in the nation. Due to its controversial nature and concern over inciting animosity between groups over events that happened two decades ago, it has also been taken down from YouTube.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and the lack of objectivity, and frankly, the continuing colonial mindset, are blatantly visible," Bagchi said in response to the question on the PM documentary series.