Biden, PM Modi To Discuss G20 Agenda, Multilateral Development Bank Reform On Sep 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday, September 8, are expected to hold a discussion on the G20 agenda, especially the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, that stand before it and can be on the American leader’s strong desire to see multilateral development bank reform and reshaping, a White House official said.

National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby mentioned that it's less possible for PM Modi and Joe Biden to discuss the climate issues and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The remarks by Kirby come before President Joe Biden departs for New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit on Friday-Saturday.

Underlining the agenda of discussion between PM Modi and Joe Biden, Kirby said, “Well, without getting too far ahead of the meeting that hasn’t happened, it’s certainly going to be an appropriate follow-on to their very robust bilateral discussions here when we had – when we hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House not long ago for a very complete and official visit.”

“I think you can expect that they will discuss the agenda for the G20, particularly the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities that stand before the G20, and the President’s strong desire to see multilateral development bank reform and reshaping continue."

No discussion of climate change, Ukraine war on cards

"I have little doubt that they will also talk about the shared challenge of climate change and how much we are hoping to have a robust discussion at the G20 about a transition to clean energy technology and to see more countries, more G20 countries, invest in more clean energy technology as well as efforts to curb greenhouse gases,” he added.

The NSC Coordinator mentioned that he was doubtful that they would discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the deleterious effect that it's having on low- and middle-income countries, which again comes right back to the economic cooperation issue. He added that in general, both leaders will discuss security, economic, and diplomatic challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific.

G20 Summit 2023

The Group of Twenty (G20), a premier forum for international economic cooperation, was founded in 1999 after the Asian Financial Crisis as a stage for finance ministers and central bank heads to discuss financial issues. In 2023, India holds the presidency for the prestigious global summit, which is scheduled between September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. According to US officials, Joe Biden is slated to attend the event and he will start his visit to India on September 7.