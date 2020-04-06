Big Achievement For Railways As DRDO Clears PPE Kit Made By Northern Railways

In a big achievement for Northern Railways, two samples of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) have been approved by the DRDO. As per the reports, Railways will now be making more such PPE kits at its workshops in Chandbagh, Lucknow and Alambagh. In a statement, Northern Railways said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation's lab in Gwalior was contacted to conduct the test.

'There is a scarcity of these kits'

"The nation is fighting a fight against COVID-19 and Indian Railways is also playing its important role in this. It's the recourse fullness of employees of Indian Railways that we adapt ourselves in all working conditions. While fighting this fight our employees are making different types of equipment like face covers, hand sanitizers so that we protect ourselves. Northern Railways has now achieved a big achievement in which we have made PPE kit of international level and got it approved from DRDO. There is a scarcity of these kits across the world and every healthcare worker needs it for complete protection. Our employees have themselves managed the infrastructure required to make these PPE kits," said Northern railways General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary.

After getting approval from DRDO, Northern Railways has decided to begin mass production of PPE kits.

"We are going to begin mass production in our different workshops. I would like to add that this PPE kit (made by railways) will be available in cheaper rates in comparison to rates of PPE kits being made available by MNCs which itself is a big achievement and can also be seen as the part of PM's "Make in India" initiative. While we were busy in making these kits we got tremendous support from Honorable Minister for Railways and Chairman of Railway Board" adds Northern Railways GM Chaudhary.

