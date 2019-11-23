The Debate
BIG: NCP Dumps Congress, Ajit Pawar Becomes Deputy CM In BJP-led Maha Govt

General News

In a big political surprise, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:

Hectic parlays come to an end in Maharashtra as the coalition of BJP and NCP bring down curtains to the formation of the government. In a big political surprise, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning.

The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in the alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP as an alliance won 44 and 54 seats respectively. The political uncertainty continued in the state after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the Chief Minister's post.
 

READ: Test of Sena's ideology? Cong-NCP may impose conditions, especially over Hindutva: Sources

READ: MASSIVE | ‘Uddhav to lead Maha govt’ confirms Sharad Pawar post Sena-Cong-NCP joint meet

 

Published:
COMMENT
