Big Blaze At Satpura Bhawan In Bhopal Raging For Over 7 Hours, IAF Help Called In

Why you're reading this: A massive fire erupted on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan building which houses offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal on Monday, prompting authorities to call in fire tenders from Army, AAI and facilities of oil companies, officials and the CMO said. An Indian Air Force plane and MI-15 chopper may join the dousing operation in the night, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). No casualties have been reported in the blaze which has been raging since 4 pm.

Three things you need to know:

The fire erupted at Satpura Bhawan, a building that houses offices of several government buildings

The blaze erupted on the third floor of the six-storey building.

The blaze erupted on the third floor of the six-storey building.

The Army has been called in to help douse the fire. An IAF plane is likely to aid ops

Blaze spreading quickly

The blaze, which started from the third floor, has now spread to the sixth floor. Smoke has engulfed the area and can be seen from various parts of the city. The Satpura Bhawan is located on a hill in front of the state government secretariat Vallabh Bhawan. Officials say fire has destroyed furniture and documents of several departments.

Fire tenders and firefighters from the Army, India Oil Corporation, BPCL, Airports Authority of India, BHEL, and from Mandideep and Raisen were called in, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang, who arrived at the spot on instructions of the chief minister, said efforts are being made to control the fire and added the CM is monitoring the situation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is said to have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident of arson. He also apprised the Prime Minister of the efforts being made by the state government in extinguishing the fire. The Prime Minister has assured all possible help from the Centre.

IAF help sought

The CMO said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help from the Air Force and was assured that the AN-32 plane and MI-15 helicopter will reach Bhopal at night and help in dousing fire by pouring water from the above. Chouhan also spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought help, the CMO said.

District collector Ashish Singh said all resources have been mobilised and around 22 fire tenders and 30-40 tankers are involved in the dousing operation as of now.

Cause of the fire mishap

He said the fire spread as there are many files stored in the building and firemen can't enter due to heavy smoke. The density of the fire is very high. No casualty has been reported, Singh added.

"As per prima facie information and people present at the spot informed that the blaze erupted on the third floor of the building due to a short circuit in an air conditioner and raged to other floors due to wind," said Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra. Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Ramesh Neel said the blaze erupted at around 4 pm.

Residents speak up

A Bhopal resident told Republic that the fire could not be controlled because a few gas cylinders were present on the sixth floor of the building. "Fire officials are trying to douse the fire and they have managed to control it on the fourth and fifth floors. Operations are now on to control the fire on the sixth floor. A fire brigade from the Indian Army has also joined operations."

(With inputs from PTI)