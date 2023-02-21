Big Blow To Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Group! Group’s Launching Commander Ahmad Peer Assassinated

In a severe blow to Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, the group’s launching commander Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam was assassinated on Monday, February 20 in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi.

Peer was shot dead on Monday night outside a store in Rawalpindi by an assailant who approached him from point-blank range.

Peer-Terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

On October 4, the Center declared him a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his involvement in terror-related activities, including providing supplies to the terrorists of the outlawed organization, particularly for their infiltration into the Jammu and Kashmir district of Kupwara.

Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam alias Haji, a native of the Babarpora neighborhood in the Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir, resided in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

“Peer was involved in a number of online propaganda groups to unite ex-militants and other cadres for the furtherance of activities of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and others,” read Centre government’s notification.

The Military Intelligence Directorate of the Pakistani Army captured Peer in March 2007 after he deployed a 12-man battalion to support his "northern division commander," Mohammad Shafi Dar. However, under orders from the ISI, he was shortly released.