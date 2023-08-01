Big Blow To Pakistan-based Al Barq Terrorist, SIU Attaches Properties In J&K's Kupwara

In a major crackdown against anti-national activities and terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency, an executive wing of J&K Police has attached an immovable property (land) in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir. The investigating agency has attached the properties of an Al-Barq terrorist identified as Abdul Rashid Qureshi alias Farooq Qureshi who presently is operating from Pakistan. Rashid, a terrorist hiding in Pakistan, was originally a resident of the village Kachama, Kralpora in Kupwara of North Kashmir.

“The immovable properties of Rashid located at multiple locations at village Kachama in Kupwara under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC & 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA (P) A has been attached.” said a special investigative unit official. “The action serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished,” he added.

“Extensive leads were collected and investigations were done meticulous investigations in the case under FIR No.276/2022, registered in Police Station Kupwara, under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC & 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)A,” the official said. He further added, “A team of SIU Kupwara Police led to the identification and attachment of the terrorist properties of land measuring 6 Kanals and 3 Marlas located at different locations at Kachama village."

The aim of the investigating agency is to disrupt the illicit network of terrorist Rashid. The move is to restrict his (Rashid’s) ability to carry out further acts of terror. “We will continue the crackdown on terror funding machinery in order to dismantle the terror financing ecosystem operating in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of individuals based in Pakistan and other countries,” he added.

Abdul Rashid Qureshi alias Farooq Qureshi has been a threat to peace and security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the early 1990s when he exfiltrated to Pakistan. Farooq is a member of Al-Barq terror outfit and is presently operating from PoJK as launching commander. His strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused huge suffering and loss of innocent lives in the valley.