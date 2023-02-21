Big Blow To Uddhav Faction, Shinde Camp Takes Over Lok Sabha Office Post Symbol Win

In a back-to-back blow to the Uddhav camp in Maharashtra, now the Lok Sabha office of the Shiv Sena has been handed over to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction on Tuesday, February 21. This comes a day after the Legislative office at Vidhan Bhavan, which was sealed since the Shiv Sena rift began, was handed over to the Shinde camp.

Republic accessed the copy of the order which revealed that the Lok Sabha secretariat informed, "Room no. 128, Parliament House has been allotted to the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party for the office of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary party".

These developments come after the ECI on February 17 ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to Shinde's group. Both Sena factions (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Thackeray last year.

Thackeray-faction moves to SC

The Uddhav Thackeray camp on Monday approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's order to allot the Shiv Sena party name and symbol to the Shinde-faction. However, he faced another setback after the apex court said that it won't hear the matter today as it's not mentioned in the list of pleas to be heard.

Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut also mentioned that they will challenge the decision in the court of law and public. He also accused the BJP of backing the Shiv Sena in carrying out the business deal to buy the party name and symbol.

In a tweet, he mentioned, "I have informed the nation with my tweet. The way our symbol and Shiv Sena’s name has been taken is not just, it's a business deal for which Rs 2000 cr worth of transactions are done within 6 months. And this is my initial estimate."