Big Boost For Make In India: Centre Clears Tejas LCA Mark 2 Fighter Aircraft project

In a significant boost to develop indigenous fighter aircraft, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved the development of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 2 fighter aircraft, ANI reported. Notably, the LCA Mark 2 would replace the Mirage 2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29 combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Speaking to ANI over the project, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) chief Girish Deodhare said, "LCA Mark 2 fighter aircraft development project has been cleared by the government. This would pave the way for designers to develop an advanced 17.5-tonne single-engine aircraft. Development of new aircraft is to be completed by 2027."

Adding further, Deodhare said that the approved project would benefit from the progress of the LCA Mark1A programme and would also help develop the 5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.

'First prototype in a year and project completion by 2027': ADA chief

Speaking about the project, he said that the government has cleared the development of prototypes, the first of which is likely to debut in a year and the project is expected to be completed by the year 2027 after extensive trials and other related works, ANI reported.

Notably, according to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the plane would fall under the Rafale class of aircraft category in terms of avionics and capabilities but be lighter in weight, ANI reported. It is significant to mention that the Centre has also cleared that after the initial development phase, the engines to be used in the aircraft should be Made in India, according to ANI.

The GE-414 engine, an upgraded version of the GE-404s that power the existing LCAs in service and the 83 LCA Marck 1As which will begin entering service with the IAF in the coming years, would be used in the DRDO's development of the aircraft.

It is pertinent to mention that 30 LCAs are currently in use by the Indian Air Force, and the HAL is using two of them to create Mark 1A aircraft. Notably, the government is also considering the AMCA aircraft development proposal, which is anticipated to be approved soon but with significant government input regarding indigenisation, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)