Big Boost To Forces As Army To Procure 1000 Quadcopters To Enhance Border Surveillance

On an urgent basis, the Indian Army will procure 1000 high altitude Quad Copters and 80 remotely piloted aircraft, to heighten surveillance along the border areas, informed sources to Republic TV. The Quadcopters and the aircraft should be made in India, they added.

The technical and commercial Request for Proposal (RFP) has been floated for the 80 remotely piloted aircraft and 1000 high-altitude Quad Copters. These are essentially aimed at keeping a hawk's eye along the border. The development comes in the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine - Russia conflict.

Indian Army inducts swarm drone systems

To enhance its defensive and offensive capabilities, the Indian Army in August 2022 inducted the swarm drone system. As evident from the recent ongoing conflicts globally, they have proved to be a major force multiplier. Even at the borders in India, drone-related incidents have seen a major surge in the past few months.

The resourcefulness of the swarm drone technology has proved itself during the recent conflicts in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Syria and the strike on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the recent Russia-Ukraine war.

#KnowYourArmy#SwarmDrones being inducted into the Mechanised Forces, duly embracing the niche & disruptive technologies, will provide an edge to #IndianArmy in meeting future security challenges.#AtmaNirbharBharat #IndianArmy #InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/Ly4A9BieAV — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 26, 2022

“We need swarm drones to provide tactical commanders with a force multiplier capable of providing surveillance inputs, undertaking close recce of a particular area to confirm inputs received from other ISR resources, engage varied targets like vehicles, artillery and air defence equipment, enemy command and control centers and opportunities,” read a statement released by the Indian Army.

IMAGE: PTI