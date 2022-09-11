Big Boost To J&K Border Connectivity, Shibu Chak Gets 1st Telecom Tower Post Independence

In a major boost to connectivity at India's international border, a telecom tower has been installed by the government in Shibu Chak area of Jammu and Kashmir. The Shibu Chak area of the Union Territory, which has been without connectivity since India's Independence, got its first tower installed, for improved connectivity on Sunday, September 11.

This move by the government has come as a boon, not just for the locals but also for the security forces stationed around the village. Moreover, it strengthens the dream of a digitized India.

While speaking to Republic, the representatives of Indus Towers said, "Not just the Army but also the citizens need the connectivity. Hence, I would like to thank the government for forming policies that reduce the time required to set up such a tower in such remote locations along the border. We plan to cover the entire border stretch slowly but surely."

An elated villager also spoke about the newly planted telecom tower and said, "We rarely ever got signal in our village, now with this tower we will get signal all over our houses too."

Telecom operators directed to improve connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir

This development comes after the telecom operators were directed by authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri to improve connectivity in the border district of J&K, following widespread complaints on a daily basis by the public about poor services, as per sources.

Rajouri District Development Commissioner Vikas Kundal said there was a dire need to improve the connectivity in the border areas of the district to mitigate the sufferings of the public on this account.

"A number of people complain about the poor services and shadow places in the border area on a daily basis. Poor connectivity has become a chronic impediment in the way of the progress of these areas," Kundal said, chairing a meeting with the officers and representatives of telecom operators to review the status of telecom services being provided in the district.

(With PTI inputs)