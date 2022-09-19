Big Boost To Make In India, IAF's 'Project Cheetah' To Be Awarded To Indian Firm: Report

In a significant boost to Make in India in the defence sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is now planning to move forward with its 'Project Cheetah' under the Make in India route, where Indian defence manufacturers would equip the Israeli Heron drones with strike capabilities.

Notably, the ambitious "Project Cheetah" aims to improve the Indian Air Force's fleet of Israeli-made Heron unmanned aerial vehicles with more robust communication capabilities and long-range missiles that can strike enemy positions from long range. Earlier, as per plans, the project was to be completed with Israeli weapon manufacturers. However, the IAF is now planning to bring the project to an Indian firm, according to an ANI report.

"Now, the IAF is planning to go ahead with the upgrade of its drones by involving Indian defence firms under Make in India in defence,” government sources told ANI.

Project Cheetah to enhance surveillance capabilities

Notably, the IAF is the key driving force behind the project that will also see the Israeli drones in the Indian Navy and the Army updated with strike capabilities and enhanced surveillance and reconnaissance pods.

With this improvement in surveillance capabilities, the forces on the ground would be able to gather precise intelligence regarding hideouts in regions where armed personnel must participate in operations. In addition to this, the enhancements would also make it possible for the ground stations to fly these planes from a far-off distance and remotely control them via a satellite communication network.

It is pertinent to mention that the long-endurance Heron TP drones were bought from Israel earlier in August last year for surveillance and reconnaissance missions amid a faceoff with China's People’s Liberation Army at LAC in eastern Ladakh. Notably, the acquisition of these drones was done under the emergency financial powers granted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to the defence forces under which they can buy equipment and systems worth Rs 500 crores to upgrade their warfighting capabilities, amid the ongoing border conflict with China.

Notably, in a bid to promote "Make in India" in the defence manufacturing industry, the Narendra Modi administration has either postponed or scrapped all major defence import agreements. Recently,