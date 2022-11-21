Big Breakthrough In Shraddha Case? Jaw-bone & Dentures Found; Suspicious Aaftab Video Out

In a crucial development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a piece of her skull, purportely the jaw and dentures, have been recovered by the Delhi Police. This comes right after Republic TV on Monday also accessed an unseen CCTV footage of killer Aaftab Amin Poonawala who has confessed to strangulating and chopping off the body parts of his live-in partner.

Shraddha's Jaw found, unseen CCTV footage of Aaftab accessed

A part of the jaw structure with dentures has been recovered by the Delhi police in its searches, top sources said. It is yet to be confirmed whether these belonged to Shraddha. Meanwhile, a new video that has been accessed dates back to October 18 at around 4 pm wherein accused Aaftab can be seen walking by a residential area. He can be seen carrying a bag on his back. As the accessed video is of 5 months after the murder, it is unclear whether he is on his way to dump the dismembered parts of Shraddha's body, or whether he had already done so by this point.

It is pertinent to mention that Aaftab's Narco test is likely to be conducted today. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have filed a petition in the High court seeking a polygraph test in an attempt to find out more evidence against him. If the Court will grant permission, the polygraph test will be conducted before the Narco analysis.

#BREAKING | Big lead in Shraddha murder investigation: PIL filed in Delhi High Court as Police seek polygraph test for accused Aaftab. This comes in the wake of a narco test scheduled to take place soon. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/uPG7IpcyAp — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

'He Often Assaulted Shraddha': Aaftab's Friend recounts last phone call with accused

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Aaftab's friend in Mumbai revealed that the relationship between Aaftab and Shraddha only lasted well for 4-5 months and after that, the accused started beating Shraddha. He said, "Their relationship lasted only for 4-5 months. And after that, he started beating and assaulting her. If I knew it was only Shraddha, then I would have talked to her. But I was learning that it was his daily routine because it was not a matter of one or two girls. Many girls like Shraddha came and bore his expenses for 2-3 months or a maximum of 6 months. And after that, he would shift to another girl. Shraddha was the only girl who left her family for him. She wanted to be in a relationship with him."

On being asked whether Aftab was using Shraddha Walkar’s money while they were living together, Aaftab's friend said, “Yes. It was his rule... The reason for which he wanted to be in relationships with girls was to get them to bear his expenses."

Talking about his last conversation with Aaftab, he said, "In our last conversation, he (Aaftab) said, 'Brother, finally I got away with her. One day an augment broke out, I raised my hand on her, following which she went out with her bag and did not return."