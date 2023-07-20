Big Cache Of Arms, Ammunition, Pakistani Currency Recovered Near LoC 

The Indian Army along with the Kupwara Police recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, Pakistani currency and other essentials near the Line of Control (LoC) in Karna, Kupwara sector of North Kashmir on Thursday. "Based on intelligence from police and human sources of the Indian Army’s 06 JAKRIFLE launched a search operation along Karnah sector. After many days of search, a hideout was found along the Nala, very close to the LoC,” an Army official said.

On digging, a huge weapon cache of two AK rifles, two AK magazines, 338 AK rounds, 6 pistols, 13 pistol magazines, four grenades, 90 pistol rounds – 9mm, 109 Pistol rounds - 15mm were recovered.

During the search, Pakistani currency worth Rs 20,000, two pairs of shoes and a trouser too was recovered.

On July 19, security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, killing two terrorists.

Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said at around 11 pm on Tuesday, the troops detected suspicious movement which was continuously tracked through surveillance devices. At 4:55 am on Wednesday, contact was established with the terrorists. “In the swift operation, the security forces neutralised two Pakistani terrorists in the wee hours, thereby ensuring the safety and security of the region.”

The bodies of the terrorists were retrieved from the place of encounter, and their identification and affiliation are being ascertained. The security forces also recovered four AK series rifles, nine AK magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, a UBGL, four UBGL grenades, and other incriminating material from the site of the encounter,” the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered and an investigation taken up, the police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said the successful operation not only foiled the infiltration attempt, but also dealt a “severe blow” to the plans of terrorists to disrupt peace and stability in the Valley. The dedication and commitment of Jammu and Kashmir police/security forces personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation has once again demonstrated their readiness to protect the nation against all odds, Kumar said.