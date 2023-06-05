Big Cache Of Arms Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Seized In Delhi

A huge cache of illegal cartridges, along with 25 illegal pistols, purportedly meant to be supplied to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang has been seized in the national capital from an associate of an illegal immigrant. A team of Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the accused from one of Delhi’s bus terminals in possession of the illegal weapons and eventually busted a high-profile arms supply racket being run by the criminals based in the US. The accused, during the interrogation, reportedly disclosed that he was operating the illegal arms supply racket in India on behest of handlers based in USA and Dubai for the past six months.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the accused has been identified as Mukand Singh (26), who hails from Amritsar, Punjab. He was allegedly operating the entire racket in India on the directions of Dilpreet Singh, who had allegedly illegally migrated to the US from Punjab around one year ago.

The accused has claimed that he was lured by Dilpreet Singh to help him settle down in Dubai, if he builds a network to execute the entire nexus of illegal arms supply. Mukand Singh allegedly procured illegal arms from a manufacturer based in Burhanpur, MP with money sent to him by Dilpreet Singh via Western Union Money Transfer.

Accused arrested near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal

Briefing about the incident, the Special CP said, “A team of Special Cell led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the entire operation was conducted and accused was arrested.”

“During the course of constant drive against firearms traffickers, a team of Special Cell had received input that one US-based illegal immigrant from India is indulged in supply of illegal weapons to desperate criminal gangs of Delhi and Punjab. Further, specific information was received by the team that one of the henchmen of this syndicate would come in a car near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal, Delhi on Wednesday night to supply illicit firearms to the members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi Gang,” Dhaliwal said.

Pistols found concealed in speaker

Based on the information, the police team laid a trap near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal on Wednesday night. The team spotted one car with a Punjab-registered number plate, parked at the roadside near Sarai Kale Bus Terminal with one person sitting on the driving seat. Immediately, the police team overpowered the person identified as Mukand Singh sitting in the car.

On being searched, he was found in possession of one loaded pistol. Further, on his instance, the police team recovered 24 more pistols along with two extra magazines and 50 live cartridges concealed in a cavity created in the boot space of his car and inside a large speaker kept in the boot space.

Accused Mukand Singh is said to have revealed that around two years back, he got acquainted with one Dilpreet Singh of Punjab, who migrated to the USA illegally around one year ago. As per claims of the accused, Dilpreet Singh lured him by saying that his associate Mannu involved in the supply of illicit weapons is settled in Dubai now and if Mukand will join him in this illegal trade he will also be helped in settling down in Dubai. The police are interrogating the accused and trying to identify all the forward and backward linkages of the network.