BIG: Canada To Halt Deportation Of 700 Indian Students Facing Immigration Fraud

In a major relief, the government of Canada has decided to halt the deportation of 700 Indian students. The Indian students who were facing immigration fraud by travel agencies have been protesting for some time, seeking a fair decision on their deportation.

Hundreds of "duped" Indian students, mainly from Pujab, who had arrived in Canada for higher education gathered on the streets on Thursday to raise their voices against the fraudulent company that provided them with fake admission letters and payment slips. The Canadian government's decision to hold deportation will prove to be a big relief for the Indian students who are facing immigration fraud.

Indian students in Canada face immigration fraud

Aam Aadmi Party MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney had requested the Canadian government to hold the deportation of the Indian students temporarily. Shaney in his request informed the Canadian government that these students have not done any forgery or fraud but are victims of fraud as some unauthorised agents issued fake admission letters and receipts of payments to these students.

"We have written to them, and we have explained to them that these students have not committed any forgery or fraud. They are victims of fraud because some unauthorised agents issued fake admission letters and receipts of payments. Visas were also applied for without any checking. Then, when the children reached there, the immigration department also allowed them to enter," Vikram Sahney said.

"The students have made no mistake. They are also victims of fraud," said Sahney adding that an investigation committee would also be formed to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also wrote letters on Friday to the Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, and the Canada High Commissioner to India, Cameron Mackay, to solve the issue of 700 students who are facing deportation from Canada. According to the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department, in his letter, Dhaliwal said, that 700 Indian students in Canada are facing this issue due to fake acceptance letters from Canadian colleges and said that these "students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudsters that includes this travel agent, officials in the Canadian Embassy in India, and other agencies in Canada."

What is Candian PM's take on the matter?

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured that his government will take steps to evaluate the cases of Indian students in the country who are facing deportation on grounds of "fake college admission offer letters." "We are deeply aware of the cases of international students facing removal orders over fraudulent college acceptance letters. To be clear, our focus is on identifying the culprits, not penalising the victims," said PM Trudeau during a Parliament debate.

"We recognise the immense contributions international students bring to our country, and we remain committed to supporting victims of fraud as we evaluate each case," Trudeau added.

Indian students facing deportation issue should not be penalised, says EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Thursday said these Indian students took admission and studied at those colleges in good faith and it is “unfair to punish” them. They should not be penalised for someone else's crime. “From the very start, we have taken up this case and our point is, the students studied in good faith. If there were people who misled them, the culpable parties should be acted against. It is unfair to punish a student who undertook their education in good faith. I think the Canadians also accept that it would be unfair if a student has done no wrong. We will continue to press,” he added. The foreign minister said that the Indian government has taken also taken up the issue with the Canadian government and assured that "if there were people who have cheated these students, the culpable parties should face strict action."