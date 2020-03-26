BIG: Centre Moves To Exempt Coal, Mining & Packaging Units & Their Transport Amid Lockdown

The home ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines covering additional people and services who will be exempted from the 21-day lockdown. In the new guidelines, those people handling coal mining activities, inter-state movement of goods/cargo, cross-land border movement of essential goods including petroleum products, LPG and medical supplies are exempted. Along with these and customs clearance at ports, airports and land borders are also exempted.

MHA issues an Addendum to the guidelines issued yesterday reg. #lockdownindia and lays down additional categories of essential goods and services exempted under the Disaster Management Act. https://t.co/En4MwrN3IA pic.twitter.com/dqrYlIviya — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 25, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to provide essential services and commodities amid lockdown, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took stock of the supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol and diesel to ensure their uninterrupted service.

"We are working to ensure that not just consumers get uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG but also that the supply lines for the country's defence forces are secured," said Pradhan.

Pradhan took to Twitter and promoted social distancing which is the need of the hour to combat the virus. In the picture, the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry officials were seen maintaining sufficient distance between them while having an official discussion.

We at @PetroleumMin are taking adequate preventive measures to stay safe and have also adopted #SocialDistancing as a weapon to combat the #Covid19 infection.



Urge everyone to follow #SocialDistancing and other preventive guidelines to defeat the #Covid-19. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/vZ7v0xNfFw — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 25, 2020

The Petroleum Minister's assurance is crucial amid the coronavirus outbreak as petrol and diesel are crucial for the transportation of essential goods and services across the country, while more importantly, LPG is extremely essential for cooking purpose.

The lockdown was announced by the prime minister on Tuesday in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. As of date, India has reported over 650 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, twelve people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

