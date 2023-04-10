Big Changes In Maharashtra: BJP Says Opposition Leaders Planning To Jump Ship

Amid reports of Ajit Pawar considering his options outside of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said some leaders of the opposition are in touch and may jump ship in coming days. The BJP's comment came after sources said Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit was exploring his options ahead of the APMC-level elections. Ajit Pawar, 65, in 2019, was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a few hours.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad, speaking to Republic, said, ""It's true that BJP's activities are underway in the state of Maharashtra, soon you will see big changes in Maharashtra." When asked about Pawar, he said, "It will be highly immature to name the leaders who are in touch with us but soon you will come to know." In response to the BJP possibly conducting Operation Lotus in the state, Lad said "There will be no need for it."

Lad also spoke about the rift between the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Referring to the comments made by Congress member Alka Lamba about Sharad Pawar, the BJP MLC said, "The way a small leader like Alka Lamba has commented on Sharad this is unacceptable. Sharad Pawar is a big leader, he had worked with Congress in the past but it's stooping too low by Congress," Lad said. Lamba, in a tweet, had said that Pawar is 'greedy and scared' and this is why he is taking a different path by seeking a Supreme Court panel probe into the Adani issue instead of setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).