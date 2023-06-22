Big Crackdown On Terror As J&K Police Attaches House Of LeT Terrorist Aide In Anantnag

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir police’s CID wing on June 22 attached the house of a person accused for his involvement in terror activities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“SIU Shopian attached the residential house of a terrorist associate in Subhanpora Bijbhera area of Anantnag district of south Kashmir, after obtaining necessary sanctions from competent authority,” officer investigating the case said.

A residential house of Abdul Rehman Ganai (father of terrorist associate Zubair Ahmad Ganai) has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The process for attachment of property was initiated by SIU Shopian under Section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The officer informed that the course of investigation was registered with Police Station Zainpora in Shopian district under FIR No. 22/2022.

Stern warning to terrorists & their supporters

In 2022, the Jammu & Kashmir Police had warned that properties of those who provide shelter to terrorists or terror associates would be attached.

The attachment of the property serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished. “It underscores the unwavering commitment of the J&K Police to combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure,” said the SIU officer who wished not to be named for obvious reasons.

On June 15, the State Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police attached property of land measuring 26 kanals and 4 marlas located at three different locations within the district at Diver Lolab in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

These properties belong to the Pakistan-based terrorist, Almas Rizwan Khan, originally a resident of Diver Lolab, who has been a persistent threat to peace and security of Jammu and Kashmir since the time he exfiltrated to Pakistan in early 1990s.