Big Dip In Terrorist Recruitment In Jammu & Kashmir; Local Militants Lower Than Foreigners

In a big achievement, security agencies on November 2 revealed that the number of recruits in terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced this year. Quoting the figures, the data released by the government stated that the number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir till October 31 this year is estimated to be around 134. Notably, the number has been reduced in comparison to last year.

The data which was recently shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed that of the 134 active terrorists in the Valley, only 51 were local terrorists. Meanwhile, the 83 mentioned terrorists reportedly infiltrated in India from foreign lands, especially Pakistan. This is the first time that the number of local terrorists is less than the number of foreign terrorists.

“The terrorists mentioned in the data mostly belonged to outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, its offshoot The Resistance Front, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen,” news agency ANI quoted citing an official.

As per the official data, at least 184 active terrorists were reported to be present in the Valley last year. Of the total terrorists reported, 99 were local terrorists, while 85 were foreign terrorists.

A significant decrease

The reduction in the number of recruits in terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir is being considered a significant step towards the reduction of terrorism in the union territory. Notably, the achievement came three years after the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and created two new Union Territories (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Besides this, several initiatives were also implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security establishments to curb the growth of the terrorist organisation in the Kashmir valley. In another sign of normalcy, Kashmir Valley is also witnessing an increase in the tourism sector as well.

As per ANI, different terror groups have recruited nearly 700 local youths in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years. It is important to note that an increase in terror recruitment was witnessed in 2016 when local militant Burhan Wani was killed.