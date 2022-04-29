BIG Drug Haul At Gujarat's Pipavav Port With Shaheen Bagh Link; Accused From Kandahar

A day after the Shaheen Bagh drugs bust, another major drug haul has been reported from Gujarat's Pipavav port on Friday. According to Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia, Rs 2,080 crore worth of heroin has been seized by the local authorities from the Pipavav port and a new modus operandi has been busted.

More importantly, a Pakistan-Dubai-Afghanistan syndicate has emerged in the case. The boat seized is from Pakistan, and the prime accused is said to be from Afghanistan's Kandahar. Local involvement in the nexus is emerging from Shaheen Bagh where just yesterday, around 97 kg of drugs was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

#BREAKING | Gujarat DGP confirms Shaheen Bagh link to drug bust; Pakistan boat and accused linked to Kandahar.



Tune-in here for the latest updates - https://t.co/PVPLs8g0u5 pic.twitter.com/M0na2HGbqj — Republic (@republic) April 29, 2022

Muti-city drug syndicate busted

Furthermore, DGP Ashish Bhatia has revealed that the heroin was mixed in water and laced with the jute bags that were inside the cartons. Around 80.90 kg of heroin was diluted and soaked into 380 kg jute bags.

"There were people in Muzaffarnagar that were involved. the crew members who were taken into custody were helping facilitate the drug network", the Gujarat DGP told Republic. This container is said to have reached Gujarat 5 months ago, but the narcotics have been detected now.

"One team had been sent to Delhi and Muzaffarnagar. We took action in coordination with NCB and 4 accused have been rounded up. One accused Haider used to make packets of 1 kg. The NCB Team has already recovered drugs from the Shaheen Bagh area. 102 kg of heroin has been recovered from the Punjab-Pakistan border as well. These are all linked with each other. We are interrogating the accused for further details," he said in a press conference.

Shaheen Bagh drug bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi Zone seized 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakh of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27, on a tip-off. The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks.

The heroin came from Afghanistan. We have also found a Dubai connection to this," DDG Northern Range, Gyaneshwar Singh said.

The NCB has revealed that seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the drug money was suspected to be channeled through a hawala channel. It was cleverly concealed in Flipkart packaging. One Indian national has been charged in the case, while two Afghan nationals have been apprehended.