Big Jolt To Oppn Unity As NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Meets PM Modi; Skips Tiranga March

In a big jolt to the Opposition parties, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the speaker's meeting. This comes on the same day when the MPs of several Opposition parties took out a 'Tiranga march' from Parliament to Vijaya Chowk.

Apart from PM Modi and Farooq Abdullah, the meeting was also attended by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. According to the sources, this is a traditional courtsey meeting where the Lok Sabha speaker invites all the leaders. Taking to Twitter, Om Birla shared a picture of the meeting stating that it was held after the 11th session of the 17th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die. Notably, all the other opposition leaders like Congress, TMC, and AAP boycotted the speakers' meeting.

As per the reports, some of the political parties including the Congress have planned to skip the 'Evening Tea' meeting that will be hosted by the Lok Sabha Speaker today, which takes place on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament.

The parties who will give the tea meeting a miss included Opposition parties like Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Communist Party of India and Aam Admi Party.

Opposition parties 'Tiranga March' from Parliament

On Thursday, Opposition MPs took out a 'Tiranga March' from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament in the national capital. The March will begin at the Parliament and will end at Vijay Chowk. The decision for the 'tricolour march' came up in the meeting on Wednesday morning which was attended by the leaders of like-minded opposition parties chaired by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament building. Around 17 parties participated in the Tiranga march.

Congress leader KC Venugopal who participated in the march said, "The government itself is not letting the Parliament run. Why do they not want to discuss the Adani scam?"

Since the beginning of the Budget session, the proceedings of both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments. The opposition parties have been carrying out protests demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into the Adani stocks including various issues. While BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which is celebrating its Foundation Day today held a parliamentary party meeting in Parliament this morning.