Big Jolt To Stalin Govt, HC Dismisses Plea In Corruption Case Against Minister Ponmudi

In yet another jolt to MK Stalin cabinet, the Madras High Court on Monday (June 19) refused to stay proceedings in an illegal mining case involving Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi. This comes a week after the state electricity minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the cash-for-jobs scam.

The high court denied a petition filed by Gowtham Singamani, the co-accused and son of K Ponmudi, seeking a stay on the trial involving the Minister.

“The documents produced in the court shows that by illegally mining 2,64,600 lorry loads of red sand, a loss of Rs 28.36 crores had been incurred to the state and according to the Prevent of corruption Act with the aid of the section of 120 B IPC, this case cannot be quashed,” said Justice G Chandrasekharan while dismissing the plea.

What is the case all about?

The former Mines Minister Ponmudi and his son MP Gautham Sigamani were charged in a case pertaining to a loss caused to the Tamil Nadu Government of Rs 28.36 crores due to illegal mining of red sand without paying a seigniorage fee. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Ponmudi is facing charges for abusing and misusing his powers as a Minister. Ponmudi is also accused of influencing authorities to grant licenses during the period for illegal mining.

The case was initially filed by the Villupuram district Crime branch and is currently being heard by the Special courts for cases against MPs and MLAs as well as the Villupuram district principal sessions court.

DMK government under pressure

According to the sources, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has got a big blow after the ED arrested Minister Senthil Balaji. It has left the govt with 'much pressure'. Sources further informed that discussions and meetings with the legal team are reportedly being held to figure out the next move as the 'DMK cabinet cannot afford another minister facing arrest under corruption charges'.

Will Ponmudi resign?

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Annamalai took to Twitter and reacted to the Madras High Court’s decision to dismiss the plea seeking a stay on the trial. “Like skeletons tumbling out of the closet, DMK Ministers are being exposed of corruption every passing week,” scoffed Annamalai.

He further questioned the CM Stalin-led government on whether Minister Ponmudi will be removed from the state cabinet. "Will Thiru @mkstalin sack his Minister Thiru Ponmudi as it is becoming increasingly clear that he has willfully caused a huge loss of Rs 28.4 crores to the State government of TN, or would he also be shielded like how the Gopalapuram family is protecting the cash-for-job scam Thiru Senthil Balaji?"

(The story is written by Republic reporter Varshini)