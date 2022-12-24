Big Move Against Forced Conversion: Uttarakhand Governor Approves Anti-conversion Bill

The Anti-Conversion Amendment Bill that was cleared by the state Legislative Assembly in November was approved by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Friday, said Mahesh Chand Koshiwa, the additional secretary of the state Law department.

The massive move by the Governor will allow strict action to be taken against forced conversion in the state. The Bill, named Religion Freedom (Amendment) Bill 2022, was passed by the Assembly during the Winter session. Also, the state government is about to execute the law as soon as possible.

“The government had decided to enact a strict law against religious conversion in the state," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said after the Bill was passed through a voice vote.

About Anti-Conversion Amendment Bill

On November 30, Uttarakhand Assembly passed a stricter Anti-Conversion Bill to stop unlawful conversion by making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable. After the Bill was passed, CM Dhami said, "Conversion was taking place in an unregulated way in Uttarakhand, but now it will surely stop."

"According to the Anti-Conversion Bill in Uttarakhand, there will be 10 years of punishment for such illegal conversions," he added.

During a cabinet meeting on November 16, it was firmly decided that forced conversion will now be considered a cognisable offence and added the provision of 10 years of imprisonment for those involved in such acts.