NIA Team Heads To Lucknow To Probe PFI Links To Anti-CAA Violence In Uttar Pradesh

Republic TV has learned that a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be leaving for Lucknow soon to look into the evidence provided by the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) and other radical Islamist groups in violent anti-CAA protests in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has roped in the premier investigative agency to look into not just the role of members of such groups but also the funding module. The agency will gather details of finance modules from the UP police and will collate them with their own findings from other parts of India.

READ | 'UP Govt Will Clamp Down Perpetrators Of Violence':Dy CM On SDPI-PFI Role In Anti-CAA Stir

Links with radical outfits across other states

As per sources, the NIA has gathered information on PFI and other radical Islamist groups like the banned SIMI (Students'Islamic Movement of India) in the last two years from not just Jammu and Kashmir but also Bihar, UP and Madhya Pradesh. They suspect intermingled links between these outfits across states. The agency, after receiving orders from Home Minister Amit Shah on December 31, has ramped up its probe into the matter.

READ | UP Police Seeks Ban On PFI For Involvement In Anti-CAA Protests

Law Minister confirms PFI activities under MHA scanner

Earlier on Wednesday, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that the MHA is actively looking into PFI's role in anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh that rocked the state for weeks. Speaking to reporters, he said, "It's true that the role of PFI is showing up. Home Ministry will take up the issue. They have close ties to SIMI and are allegedly involved in criminal activities."

READ | REPUBLIC INVESTIGATION PART 1: PFI Started Planning Earlier This Year

Republic investigates PFI

Republic TV carried out a deep investigation to uncover the truths around the violent anti-CAA agitation of the last few weeks. We found; barring few protests which were peaceful in nature with the aim to speak out, many of the protests that took place in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh were instigated.

READ | Anti-CAA Violent Protests: SDPI & PFI Under Police Scanner For Allegedly Inciting Violence