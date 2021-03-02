BIG: Rajya Sabha TV & Lok Sabha TV Merged Into 'Sansad TV'; Ravi Capoor Appointed CEO

The Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into a single entity called Sansad TV. According to an official statement by Sunil Minocha, Under Secretary, Sansad Television, Retired IAS Officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed CEO of Sansad TV for a period of one year.

"Consequent upon the joint decision of Honourable Chairman Rajya Sabha and the Honourable Speaker Lok Sabha, to merge RSTV and LSTV into SANSAD Television (SANSAD TV), Shri Ravi Capoor, IAS (1986: Assam-Meghalaya) (Retd.) has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, SANSAD TV, on a contract basis, for a period of one year with immediate effect or until further orders whichever is earlier. The Terms and Conditions related to his appointment will be issued separately," the statement said.

With the merger, Rajya Sabha TV CEO Manoj Kumar Pandey has been terminated. According to media reports, he will be paid a sum equivalent to one month's professional fee as per the terms of his engagement. Reports also suggested that Sansad TV is likely to have two channels, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions telecast live on each.

