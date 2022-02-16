Big Rejig In Republic: Hersh Bhandari Elevated As COO; Darius Maneckji New Business Head

With rapid expansion on broadcast ahead, Republic Media Network has announced that it will restructure its management, effective immediately. Newly-inducted Darius Maneckji will report to Hersh Bhandari, who has been elevated to Group COO – Broadcasting Division. Hersh Bhandari will be in charge of the entire broadcasting businesses of the Network.

In a big announcement, the Republic Media Network has bolstered its business team by bringing in the solidly-established Darius Maneckji as Business Head-Republic TV and Senior EVP. Darius will now lead the entire expansive national operations for Republic TV, including the channel’s offices in Bengaluru, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Mumbai. With over 20 years of experience, dominantly in leadership positions, Darius has a well-respected and robust record in the media. Darius has been the National Sales Head in the past for TIMES NOW and also the National Sales Head for the English Movie Cluster at Turner International India. Before onboarding with Republic TV, his last assignment was with TV Today. Darius Maneckji, as the head of Republic TV’s Business Operations, will report to Hersh Bhandari.

On leading Republic TV’s Business Operations, Darius Maneckji said, “I'm excited to join India’s fastest-growing news Network. I look forward to working with one of the best teams in the business to ensure we continue to command and establish our leadership role in the English News genre.”

The Republic Media Network has also announced, in an internal meeting today, the elevation of Hersh Bhandari as Group COO – Broadcasting Division. In his new role, Hersh will oversee the entire national operations for all existing broadcast channels of the Network. With 24 years of experience, Hersh is a well-established industry veteran with hefty achievements. With his impeccable record, Hersh will also lead and strategise all future growth of the Network’s broadcasting business into languages and regions. Hersh will manage the entire broadcast business operations from the Network’s offices in Noida and Mumbai.

On his elevation and his exciting new role, Hersh Bhandari said, “At Republic Media Network, we continue to consolidate and strengthen ourselves with speed for the growth that beckons us. I'm energised by the trust reposed in me by the Board, Management, and my colleagues, to help shape and deliver the next phase of growth. We think and move as one, shoulder-to-shoulder.”

The latest announcement is one of many for the Network. Republic Media Network is slated to make a series of big announcements over the next few weeks, including its plans of dramatically expanding its Broadcasting Operations.

On the next phase of growth and the changes in management, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami said, “The induction of strong business talent is part of the expansion of the Network and creation of a strong organizational base to take the plans forward.”

The new structure in management comes alongside much-anticipated announcements on Republic Media Network’s aggressive expansion plans.