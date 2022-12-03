Big Scoop Ahead Of Gujarat Polls: AIMIM Faces Internal Revolt On 'vote-cut Deal'; 2 Resign

Ahead of the second phase of the two-phased assembly elections in Gujarat, AIMIM faced internal rebellion on December 3. A former leader of the AIMIM, a High Court lawyer, KR Koshti blew the lid off the internal strategies of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party. Koshti claimed that the party, which has fielded candidates for 13 of the 182 assembly seats, is bound by a 'deal'.

Koshti said that deal is to 'not win' but 'cut into votes', and hence the candidates are not being pressurised into campaigning for themselves. Besides, the former AIMIM leader said that deals are being struck with the ruling party of the constituencies to focus specifically on Jamalpur and Dariapur. Miffed, two state-level leaders till now have resigned from the party, the High Court lawyer said.

Pertinently, on the last day of campaigning before the polls, Owaisi reached the Dariapur constituency of Ahmedabad. Taking part in the door-to-door campaign, the Hyderabad Parliamentarian faced heavy criticism, with people waving black flags at him amid slogans of 'Owaisi Go Back'.

Owaisi confident of a 'positive outcome' for AIMIM

However, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Owaisi appeared confident. He said, "We have fielded our candidates in 14 assembly seats, but Congress bought one of them. Right now, there are 13 on the battlefield. For the victory of all 13, the party workers have and are continuing to work very hard. We are expecting a positive outcome, but in the end, it is the people who are going to decide.

The seats the AIMIM is contesting are Muslim-dominated areas which have been traditionally Congress strongholds.

#EXCLUSIVE | AIMIM chief @asadowaisi asserts 'We will do well in Gujarat' as state gears up for phase 2 of assembly election.



Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/bqEC4XkqOy — Republic (@republic) December 3, 2022

Image: PTI