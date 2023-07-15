Big setback for former Gandhinagar collector SK Langa in land scam case

Retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer and former Gandhinagar Collector SK Langa, who was arrested for allegedly indulging in criminal misconduct as a public servant and causing losses to the tune of crores of rupees to the state exchequer, on Friday withdrew the petition he filed before the Gujarat High Court.

Langa had filed a petition before the Gujarat High court with respect to the order passed by the Gandhinagar Sessions Court which ordered police remand for the accused. The remand was sought by the authorities to thoroughly probe the Rs 10,000 crore land scam case.