Big Tussle Over Elephant 'Joymala'; Assam Team Sent To Inquire Condition Blocked By TN

After the shocking videos of cruelty meted out to elephant Joymala alias, Jayamalyatha, went viral and were reported by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the Assam government sent a team to Tamil Nadu to inspect the condition of the elephant.

The female tusker was sold to a Tamil Nadu temple by one Girin Moran from Assam's Tinsukia in 2011 after getting approval from the forest department. However, shocking visuals of Joymala showed her with severe injuries all over her body and taking support of a structure to stand.

A medical vet team from Assam met Tamil Nadu officials, however, the former claimed they were not allowed to inspect the elephant. The authorities in Tamil Nadu have allegedly stated that there is 'no need' to see the elephant.

'Would have been happy if we could go and see Joymala': Assam team member

Dr Kushal Kumar Sarma, Professor College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agriculture University, who is a part of the team, said that the videos are suspected to be old and now the elephant was being treated well and properly taken care of. He, however, revealed that the team had not seen Joymala's condition in person yet.

"The issue began with the video circulation where we saw the elephant being tortured. We came to Tamil Nadu to inspect the same. We have now learned that it is an old video and the offenders were arrested and punished. We have understood that the scenario is entirely different now. The elephants are being treated very well and taken care of properly. We would have been happy if we could go and see the elephant. It is up to the highest level of leaders to decide upon the next step of resolving the matter," Sarma said.

'No need to see elephant': Anna Zoological Park Director

Anna Zoological Park Director IFS Srinivas R Reddy said that the mahout was immediately dismissed after they saw the video. He said that there is no need for the Assam team to see Joymala as the Tamil Nadu government is 'taking good care of animals.'

"The team from Assam has come after a video that got circulated. It is an old video. The mahout was immediately dismissed and action was taken upon those who were responsible when this happened. It is the job of the Tamil Nadu government to take care of the elephants that we have undertaken. We have a special committee that takes care of captive elephants and we have people who regularly inspect and submit reports," Reddy said.

He added, "We have given them all the proofs and details regarding the well-being of the nine elephants and they have also discussed the ownership details with us which we are verifying. They want to go to Srivilliputhur and see for themselves but we have ensured them that there is no need as the Tamil Nadu government is taking good care of these animals."