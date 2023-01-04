Big Twist In Chitradurga Seer POCSO Case; Medical Report Rules Out 'sexual Penetration'

In a big twist in the POCSO case registered against Chitradurga Lingayat mutt Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the medical report has ruled out the possibility of rape of the victims.

The medical report accessed by Republic Media Network states that there were no injuries on the private parts of the victims. The Chief Medical Officer of the Chitradurga district hospital conducted the medical examination in connection with the first case against the seer.

One girl was examined on August 28 last year and the other on September 29. The medical officer, who examined both girls, stated that there was no sexual penetration.

A person who has committed 'penetrative sexual assault' is liable to life imprisonment or a minimum of 20 years in prison, according to the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Non-penetrative sexual assault is punishable by three to five years in jail.

The Karnataka Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the seer after two minor girls, studying in a school run by the mutt and residing in a hostel, made allegations of sexual harassment against him. The girls claimed that they were abused for more than two years, according to the FIR.

Shivamurthy was arrested on September 1. He has refused all allegations made against him.

In a recent development, SK Basavarajan, a former MLA and accused of conspiracy against the mutt, was released on bail by the Karnataka High Court.

He was arrested on November 10 after an FIR was filed by Chitradurga police, alleging a conspiracy against Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) and its seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru.

