Big Victory For India: Ujjwal Nikam On Extradition Order Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

The extradition order of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India by a US court is a big victory for India, said Ujjwal Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case. He further added Rana was earlier working as a doctor in Pakistan and also for some time in the Pakistani Army and hence, the US court agreeing for Rana's extradition will take the lid off the entire conspiracy behind the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Nikam further stated Tahawwur Rana had also assisted another accused in the conspiracy David Headley to open an office in Mumbai, who then took the photos of the embassies that were targeted during the attack on November 26, 2008.

#WATCH | "The order of the American court extraditing Tahawwur Rana (26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused) is a great victory for India. It is for the first time according to my knowledge, American govt has heavily relied upon Indian investigation agency's evidence...": Ujjwal… pic.twitter.com/R8SEvxZoO7 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

Clinching evidence provided by the Indian government

"The order of the American court extraditing Tahawwur Rana (26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused) is a great victory for India. It is for the first time according to my knowledge, the American govt has heavily relied upon an Indian investigation agency's evidence,” said Special Public Prosecutor during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case, Ujjwal Nikam, and also informed about the connection between Tahawwur Rana and David Headley, “David Headley before the attack had visited Mumbai after the attack had visited Mumbai. He had taken the photographs of the target embassies and handed them to Lashkar-e-Taiba. David Headley was convicted by an American court for 35 years. He had named Tahawwur Hussain Rana because he was guided by Tahawwur Rana for opening an office in Mumbai and in pursuance of opening that office David headley had taken the photos of the targetted embassies. He had given a sensitive revelation disclosing the close links between LeT, Jamaat-Ud-Dawa, and the Pakistani Army officials. David Headley has also produced certain email correspondence between LeT operatives as well as the Pakistani army so I think the order of the extradition of Tahawwur Rana is a very clinching evidence," stated Ujjwal Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case.

The extradition of Rana will prove to be a decisive move in threading the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspiracy said Nikam, "It is a major breakthrough because myself and the Government of India’s officials had visited Islamabad and we were very keen to see whether Pakistan is prosecuting the conspirators who had hatched the conspiracy for the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai but Pakistani government were asking him to furnish evidence so after examining David Headley we have given the entire evidence but Pakistan didn’t act but I think this extradition order of Tahawwur Rana would help us in many ways for opening the entire gate of criminal conspiracy because Tahawwur Rana was working as a doctor earlier in Pakistan and he was working in the Pakistani Army also for some time that’s what David Headley said."