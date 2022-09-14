Big Victory For Security Forces, Two Terrorists Neutralised In Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar

In a big win for security forces, two terrorists have been killed in an encounter on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, police said. Both the terrorists were affiliated with the terror outfit Ansar Gazwatul Hindu.

Based on specific inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora area under the Nowgam police station area, a police official said. During the operation, terrorists opened fire. The security forces retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Those neutralised have been identified as Aijaz Rasoon Nazar of Pulwama and Shahid alias Abu Hamza. Both were local terrorists.

"They were involved in a recent terror attack on an outside labourer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on September 2, 2022, in Pulwama," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

A migrant worker was shot at outside his rented accommodation in the Newa village. He was rushed to the hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK series rifle, two pistols and one grenade were recovered from the site of the encounter.

"In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any," the police said.

Militant killed, security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

On Monday, a terrorist was killed and security personnel was injured in an encounter in the Shopian district. After getting a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a cordon and search operation when the ultras open on troops who retaliated.

While one security force personnel was injured in the encounter, a terrorist was shot dead.

On September 7, two terrorists were neutralised in a chance encounter at the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district. The Anantnag Police had carried out the operation.