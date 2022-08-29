Big Win For Centre In Antrix Devas Case, Delhi HC Sets Aside Rs 15,000 Cr Arbitral Award

In a big win for India, the Delhi High Court set aside an arbitration award which had directed Antrix, an ISRO Commercial unit, to pay USD 560 million over the termination of an agreement with Devas Multimedia, a start-up dealing with satellites. A bench of the Delhi HC headed by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva observed that 'the award suffers from patent illegalities and fraud'. The bench also said that the award is 'contrary to the fundamental policy of the Indian Law.'

Incorporated on December 17, 2004, Devas entered into a lease contract with ISRO's private sector arm Antrix Corporation on January 28, 2005. According to the deal, Antrix agreed to build, launch and operate two satellites and lease 90% of the satellite transponder capacity to Devas. The startup was supposed to provide multimedia services to cell phones in India using the S-ban spectrum.

The deal was terminated on February 25, 2011, by the Congress-led UPA government in 2011 citing "security reasons" to avoid scrutiny amidst allegations of corruption due to three distinct sets of proceedings (Commercial arbitration before an ICC tribunal, and Investment arbitrations under the Indian-Mauritius and India-Germany BIT).

However, it chose not to involve 'national security' as a rationale for cancelling the deal, which weakened Antix's case. Each of these proceedings resulted in adverse awards against India. While the two BIT awards are still pending, the ICC award was upheld by the Paris Court of Appeal (PCA) and the court in the US.

The investors have won separate compensation awards in international tribunals, including $1.2 billion awarded by an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) tribunal on September 14, 2015. The Supreme Court has earlier kept the $1.2 billion award in abeyance.

Chinmoy Roy, Legal Officer of Antrix, spoke to Republic on the 87-page order of the Delhi High Court. Roy said, "The HC set aside the order stating that the award was contrary to the national economic interest. The HC also noted that it was a disregard to the superior courts of India, and a violation of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) policies."

When Arnab questioned ex-PM Manmohan Singh Over Antrix-Devas Deal in 2011

Nearly 11 years ago, hard-hitting questions on the ISRO-Devas deal had been raised by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in interaction with then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. On February 16, 2011, Arnab Goswami had countered the ex-Prime Minister on his statement of 'compromises in coalitions' and asked whether his government allowed the same compromises in corruption as well. Citing how people in the UPA Government, PMO office, and close bureaucracy were in the know of the fraudulent deal, Arnab Goswami had asked why there were still 'backroom talks' between officials of the government and the blacklisted company.

To Arnab's question, the PM had stated that there were no 'backroom talks' after the decision of the Space Commission to annul the deal was taken on July 2, 2010. "There have been no backroom talks. I think I have not met anybody myself and the decision of the Space Commission to annul the deal was taken on 2nd July 2010. Space Commission took a number of decisions of which annulment of the contract was one of them," he said.