Big Win For Centre: SC Upholds 2016 Demonetisation Decision; 'No Legal Flaw'

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's decision to demonetise erstwhile Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, saying there was no legal fault in the government's decision.

A five-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice SA Nazeer, upheld the Centre's move and said, "There was consultation between the Centre and the RBI for a period of 6 months. we hold that there was a reasonable nexus to bring such a measure, and we hold that demonetisation was not hit by the doctrine of proportionality."

The court said the notification dated November 8, 2016, which announced the decision to scrap the high-value currency notes, cannot be said to be unreasonable and struck down on the ground of the decision-making process.

Four judges including Justices SA Nazeer Gavai, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian upheld the verdict while Justice BV Nagarathna differed from the judgment on the point of powers of the Central Govt under Section 26(2) RBI Act.

Notably, regarding section 26(2)of the RBI act, Justice Gavai while announcing the verdict said, "There is no excessive delegation as under section 26(2) of RBI act and thus cannot be struck down. Notification is valid and satisfies the test of proportionality. Period for the exchange of notes cannot be said to be unreasonable."

Expressing dissent, Justice BV Nagarathna said, "I wish to differ from brother Justice Gavai's judgment with regard to the exercise of power by central govt under section 26 (2). I differed on the answers to each of the questions as formulated by Justice Gavai." She said that the judgement proposed by Justice Gavai does not recognise that the Act does not envisage initiation of the demonetisation of banknotes by the central government.

The top court's judgment came on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.