Big Win For Delhi Govt, SC Gives NCTD Control Of Services Except Law & Order, Land, Police

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a 'unanimous' judgement in the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) dispute case. In a massive relief for the AAP government, the apex court affirmed that the Delhi government has legislative and executive power over the regulation of 'Services,' however, it would not extend to the services which come under public order, police and land.

"Supreme Court holds that NCTD has legislative and executive power over "Services" under Entry 41, List 11. However, it would not extend to the services which come under public order, police and land. LG shall be bound by the decision of NCTD over services apart from public order, police and land," SC said.

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud includes Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha pronounced the judgement. The case pertaining to the regulation of services, and administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants in Delhi, was pending for a long time to reach its conclusion.

SC disagrees with Justice Ashok Bhushan's 2019 split verdict

While giving the verdict, CJI DY Chandrachud, said, "This case deals with the asymmetrical model of federal governance in the country. The issue is who will have the power to control administrative services in Delhi, whether the Delhi Govt or the LG, representing the Union Govt."

The apex court reached a point where the justices were unable to agree on Justice Ashok Bhushan in the 2019 split verdict, where it was ruled that Delhi Govt has no power at all over services. CJI Chandrachud went on to mention that "Delhi assembly is given powers to legislate to represent the will of the people. It has to be ensured that the governance of states is not taken over by the union."

'Power of administration should rest on elected government'

While pronouncing the judgement, CJI Chandrachud highlighted that in a democratic form of government, the real power of administration must rest on the arm of the elected government. "If a democratically elected government is not given the power to control the officers, the principle of triple chain of accountability will be redundant," the CJI added.

He also stated that the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) is not similar to other Union Territories and NCTD has legislative power over "Services" excluding public order, police and land.

The dispute: LG Vs Delhi govt

The issue in the case was whether the Delhi government have legislative and executive powers to regulate services within the National Capital Territory (NCT) and whether officers of various services including IAS, IPS, DANICS, and DANIPS, who had been appointed and allocated by the Centre to Delhi, comes under the administrative control of the government of Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sought a clear demarcation of its power over the regulation of services from the apex court. In January 2023, a bench of judges comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli reserved the order for further hearing.

Representing the Centre in the LG vs Delhi government case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that not only the Union Territory of Delhi is an extension of the Union but also that civil servants serving in Union Territories are working in connection with the affairs of the Union.

Back in 2018, the apex court unanimously ruled that the Lieutenant Governor should act as per the advice of the Council of Ministers in regard to matters in which the Delhi government has executive and legislative powers. The top court in 2018 unanimously ruled that the L-G should act as per the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in respect of the matters over which the Delhi government has executive and legislative powers.