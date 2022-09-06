Big Win For Delhi Police As Drugs Worth ₹1200 Cr Seized; Pak Narco Terror Link Emerges

In a massive success, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday busted a narco-terror module and arrested two Afghan nationals. The special cell confiscated around 312.5 kgs of Methamphetamine and 10 kg of heroin from the possession of both the accused. The total seized drug is worth more than Rs 1200 crore in the International Market.

Republic TV has learnt about the Pakistani link that has emerged in this drug recovery. There is a suspicion that the Pakistan-based Haqqani network used to receive a cut from the money that was generated by these Narco deals, which was later used for funding terror activities in India.

Delhi Police Special CP HGS Dhaliwal informed that both the Afghan nationals were living in India since 2016 and this is one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine drugs in the country's history ever. The further interrogation had led to the recovery of 606 bags from a godown in Lucknow.

The bags and 10 kgs of heroin that have been recovered from their possession will be sent for further narcotics tests. The finest quality of methamphetamine can go up to 400 dollars per gram in the international market, said CP Dhaliwal. Notably, this is the third big drug bust made by the same special cell team in recent times. In the past, the team managed to seize around 334 kg and 354 kg of drugs.

On September 4, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) with the help of the Delhi Crime Branch, nabbed one Afghan national with narcotics from the Vasant Kunj area of the national capital. The ATS team recovered 4 kg of Heroin, said to be worth Rs 20 crore in the international market from the Afghanistani national who has been identified as Wahiullah Rahimullah Khan.

