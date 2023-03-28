Big win for EPS, Madras High Court dismisses OPS plea

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, rejected the pleas filed by expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his aides against the party's July 11 general council resolutions, paving the way for interim chief Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami’s (EPS) elevation as the party’s general secretary, its top, powerful post.

Madras High Court Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejects interim applications filed by O Paneer Selvam and his supporters seeking stay on AIADMK general secretary polls. pic.twitter.com/sMx0pf9jls March 28, 2023

Edappadi K Palanisamy officially the 3rd General secretary: Party high command

"Edappadi K Palanisamy has won the elections and is officially the 3rd General secretary of the AIADMK party after former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalitha," said the party high command.

It is pertinent to note that O Panneerselvam's appeal and that of his followers PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, and JCD Prabhakaran, who sought to halt the party elections and contest the decisions made at the general council meeting on July 11 of last year, were denied by the court.

The AIADMK was previously given permission by the High Court to proceed with its election plan for the position of party general secretary, but ordered it to withhold the result announcement till the court order in the original lawsuit.

General council is valid: AIADMK advocate

AIADMK advocate IS Inbadurai said the court rejected all petitions, including that against the conduct of the party’s General Secretary election.

“Panneerselvam (and others) filed a plea against the July 11, 2022 resolutions. It has been rejected. This means the general council is valid, its resolutions are valid," he told reporters.

Notably, on February 23, the Supreme Court had upheld the Madras high court's September 2 order allowing EPS to remain the AIADMK general secretary. A division bench of high court had set aside a single bench order in favour of OPS. The leader had moved the top court against the division bench order.

AIADMK celebrates Madras HC’s order

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami’s supporters were seen celebrating at the party headquarters in Chennai after the order.