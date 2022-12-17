Big Win For Maha CM Eknath Shinde As HC Dismisses Plea Over Dussehra Rally

In a big win for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Bombay High Court has dismissed the plea seeking to investigate the amount of money spent on the Dussehra rally organised by the state government.

Dismissing the plea in connection to the case, the High Court bench stated that the nature of the petition's prayers meant that it should have been filed as a public interest litigation (PIL) rather than a writ petition in the court.

#BREAKING | Big win for Maha CM Eknath Shinde as Bombay HC dismisses plea over Dussehra rally.

— Republic (@republic) December 17, 2022

The development came after a writ petition was filed in the Bombay High Court stating that the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spent crores of money on the Dussehra rally which was conducted on October 5 at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

'Crores spent in rally,' claims petition

The petition submitted in the High Court by lawyer Nitin Satpute stated that the Shinde-led government used nearly 1,700 buses of the state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation into service to ferry people to its political event. The petition further claimed that the Chief Minister paid Rs 10 crore or more to the state transport for this service.

It was also alleged that there is a high possibility that a huge amount of black money was used for this public rally as Rs 10 crore was spent while Shinde's party is unregistered. "Who spent all this money on the rally?" the petition questioned. The petition also sought an investigation into the case by investigation agencies like CBI, ED, or the Mumbai police's economic offence wing.