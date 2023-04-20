Big Win For Palaniswami: ECI Recognises Ex-Tamil Nadu CM As AIADMK's General Secretary

In a big win for Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday recognised him as the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The poll body has also accepted the request of EPS to assign the party's 'two leaves' symbol to their party candidate contesting the Karnataka elections.

In its letter to former Tamil Nadu CM EPS, the Election Commission stated that it has taken on record the amended rules and regulations of the AIADMK party and the change in office bearer. With this, the ECI approved Edappadi Palaniswami as the party's general secretary. However, the ECI, in its communication, asserted that it has recorded changes subject to further court orders or directions.

The ECI also reserved the 'two leaves' symbol for the EPS-led AIADMK, approving the party to contest in the upcoming Karnataka elections with the symbol. This comes after EPS in his presentation informed the poll body about his election to the AIADMK general secretary post and the changes made in the bylaws of the party.

Following the recognition of EPS as AIADMK's general secretary, the EPS-led faction of the party rejoiced and celebrated the decision by distributing sweets.

In March, EPS was formally announced as AIADMK's general secretary after Madras HC rejected O Panneerselvam's (OPS) and others' pleas seeking a stay on the results of the AIADMK GS elections. Notably, on March 19, the HC said that AIADMK could continue the election proceedings for the general secretary post but directed that the results could not be announced. Following this, the election to the post of general secretary of AIADMK was held on March 26 and results were announced after the court rejected OPS' plea.