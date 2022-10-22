Big 'wokeism' Danger To India Emanating From Top US Institutions, Says Rajiv Malhotra

Speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', the author of the book 'Snakes in Ganga: Breaking India 2.0', Rajiv Malhotra, explained how 'wokeism' is entering India. Elaborating the dangers of wokeism, Malhotra asserted that the phenomenon is being used as the 'Breaking India' force. He also claimed that Indian billionaires and big industrialists are also getting involved in spreading the idea of wokeism among the youth of the country.

Explaining the title of his book, Rajiv Malhotra said, "This particular book is a target on IITs and tech industries. Basically, these people are saying that the H1B visa should have caste quotas as they want to ensure that enough Dalits and minorities are represented and there should not be meritocracy. They believe that meritocracy is a sham and is a cover for the caste system."

Alleging that caste is being equated to racism in the United States by the Democratic government, the author of 'Snakes in Ganga' said, "The lobby that is terming caste equal to racism is very strong in the US. Harvard and other Universities have actually enacted a policy that caste should be treated as race. So, equating caste and racism is now becoming a de facto standard. The effect of this is that wokeism is being presented onto India as a breaking India force."

'Wokeism entering India'

"This wokeism is now entering the Indian education system with the introduction of Harvard-style liberal arts in the country with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). Niti Aayog is using Harvard-trained and American consultants for formulating policies in the country. This is bringing wokeism in India in the name of ESG (E for Environment, S for Social Justice and G for Governance)."

"So, to bring social justice in your corporate environment, these kinds of wokeist ideas are being brought in through Human Resource Department. And once Silicon Valley institutionalise these things, Indian industries will shift towards wokesim," Malhotra added.

'Dangers of Wokeism'

Explaining the dangers of wokeism, Rajiv Malhotra said that if brought into India, this might soon bring a generational gap. "See, industrialists in India believe in capitalism but they don't believe in Marxism because that would dismantle capitalism. However, if the coming generation goes to Harvard, Yale or Brown, they will come up with these wokeist ideas which are very fashionable. This brings a sort of generational divide between the parent and the next generation."

"One of the ironies that this book reveals is that Harvard is the hub of these kinds of anti-India wokeism with Indian billionaires funding it. There's a centre called Mahindra Humanities Centre at Harvard. There's also a Piramal Centre and Laxmi Mittal South Asia Institute at Harvard. In fact, universities in India, including Ashoka and Tata Institute of Social Sciences, are also involved spreading the idea of wokeism among the youth of the country," he claimed.