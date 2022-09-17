'Biggest Achievement For Wildlife': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan As Cheetahs Arrive In MP

Welcoming the first batch of cheetahs from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed this as the biggest achievement for wildlife in India.

While speaking to Republic Media Network on Saturday morning, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Eight Cheetahs have already arrived from Africa's Namibia to Gwalior.”

Calling this the biggest event for wildlife, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Cheetahs have landed from another continent to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. All efforts are being made by the central and state government. Madhya Pradesh was a Tiger state, Leopard state and now becoming the Cheetah state.”

Watch - https://t.co/HzetvGXxGA pic.twitter.com/jOAYXgwVpB

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted how tourism activities will prosper in the state in the next few months. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “This will give employment to many as it will be one of the best tourist attractions. We prepared Kuno 20 years back and removed villages so wildlife may grow and villagers are safe. We have informed nearby villagers. Cheetahs never attack humans."

Talking about the tree plantation campaign, Chief Minister said, “Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is running a big tree plantation campaign, in which 25 lakh trees will be planted. Women's self-help groups are also doing tree plantation programs. Blood donation camps are being organized, equipments are being distributed for the differently-abled brothers and sisters. Today the Mahayagya of service is also starting.”

आज वृक्षारोपण का बड़ा अभियान भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा चला रहा है, जिसमे 25 लाख पेड़ लगाए जाएंगे। महिला स्वसहायता समूह भी वृक्षारोपण का कार्यक्रम कर रहा है। रक्तदान शिविर लग रहे हैं, दिव्यांग भाई-बहनों के लिए उपकरणों का वितरण हो रहा है। आज सेवा का महायज्ञ भी प्रारंभ हो रहा है।

Further sending warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Infinite greetings from 8.50 crore people of Madhya Pradesh to Prime Minister. On his special day, he will be on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. The country is progressing under his leadership. He is giving working for the welfare of the people of India.”

First Batch Of Big Cats Land In MP's Gwalior

According to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Member Secretary S P Yadav, the first batch, which includes at least eight big cats—five female and three male—travelled more than 8,000 kilometres by specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet. These cheetahs finally arrived in India on Saturday morning when the plane carrying them landed at the Indian Air Force Station in MP's Gwalior.

#BREAKING | After 70 years, cheetahs land in Gwalior. PM Modi will release the 8 cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh today



Tune in here as Republic reports #LIVE - https://t.co/HzetvGXxGA pic.twitter.com/joUPVizSwx

The big cats, will be taken to Kuno National Park in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh in a special helicopter, where they will be released into the National park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. Notably, at around 10:45 AM, PM Modi whose birthday is also on Saturday will release the cheetahs in the national park, seven decades after the animal became extinct in India.

Cheetahs in India

India declared that the species had extincted from its soil in 1952. After nearly 70 years of extinction, the Indian conservationists floated the idea of rehabilitating the big cats. After repeated attempts to bring back the Cheetah in India since 1952, India in July 2022 finally signed a pact with Namibia to reintroduce the animal; with eight Cheetahs, five females and three males.

The release of wild cheetahs by PM Modi in MP's Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, PMO said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2009, officials of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF)-- a non-profit organisation, headquartered in Namibia, that works towards saving and rehabilitating cheetahs in the wild-- visited New Delhi had met the then Congress government. The delegation included Drs Laurie Marker, Bruce Brewer and Stephen J O’Brien. Subsequently, the government ordered the Madhya Pradesh forest department to develop a separate place in Kuno National Park.