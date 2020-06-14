Biggest Earthquake Since 2001 Hits Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani Speaks To Collectors

Panic was seen on the streets of Kutch, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Ahmedabad when the earthquake of a Richter scale of 4.17 hit Gujarat at 8:15 pm on Sunday evening. Regarding this, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani got in touch with Collectors of Kutch and Rajkot where the highest level of tremors were felt. The Chief Minister's Office conveyed that they were in constant communication with the collectors- both Remya Mohan of Rajkot and Pravina DK of Kutch.

"The Chief Minister has spoken to all Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch, Patan, and other affected districts. He has asked for a report from all the Collectors about any loss of life or damage to property. He has directed them to also keep an extra eye on the situation and to make sure there is no panic. The Chief Minister has also asked disaster management cells control room to be active," read a statement released from Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Collectors provide an assessment of damage

However, the Collectors have also conveyed that there is small property damage but otherwise no major losses have been recorded in their respective districts. Kutch Collector's Office conveyed, "There is minor damage to buildings near Kandla Port. But no other damages are being reported from other places". Whereas in Rajkot, the Collector conveyed that no damage was reported but they were working on calming people down.

"We have been on top of things. No damage has been reported. We have seen several people come out on the streets which is normal. We are trying to just calm them down and send them back inside. We have alerted all authorities and if there is any report of damage, we will act accordingly," Remya Mohan, the Rajkot collector shared.

Hundreds of people also came out in the streets since for many, it was a reminder of the 2001 earthquake which was the worst-hit earthquake for the state at the Richter scale of 7.7. In fact, this is the highest level at the Richter scale of an earthquake that has been witnessed by Gujarat ever since 2001.

