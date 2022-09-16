Biggest Panel On India's Military Might: 4 Former Army, Navy, IAF Chiefs With Gaurav Arya

At Republic Bharat Summit, India's most prominent panel on the Indian military might-- former Chief of Army Staff Gen VP Malik (Retd), former IAF chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd), former COAS Gen JJ Singh (Retd) and former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba (Retd) on Friday discussed border security, armed modernisation and other security related issues.

Biggest panel on India's military might #LIVE with @MajorGauravArya (Retd) - former COAS Gen VP Malik (Retd), former IAF chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd), former COAS Gen JJ Singh (Retd) & former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba (Retd) https://t.co/IpHdcur0iJ pic.twitter.com/cAIIhXrPgg — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

Speaking at the Republic Bharat Summit on the"'Seemaye Sabse Majboot" event, former Indian Navy Chief Admiral (retired) Sunil Lanba spoke about the need for the third aircraft carrier after the recent commissioning of INS Vikrant. "There is no doubt about the third aircraft. The country and navy need it. The capability of a carrier task force to the nation is huge," the former Indian Navy chief said. Stating the several uses of the aircraft carrier, Chief Admiral Lanba said, “In my opinion, without a doubt, the nation needs maritime capability. We have to develop a maritime capability to ensure the future of India as a rising superpower."

We have to develop maritime capability to ensure the future of India as a rising superpower: Ex-India Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba at 'Seemaye Sabse Majboot' at #RashtraSarvopariSammelan. Watch #LIVE - https://t.co/pQpXTMtEtN pic.twitter.com/bI78jw4vfg — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

On manufacturing of indigenous rifles, former Indian Army chief General (retd) JJ Singh said, "We should have been capable in the manufacturing of the small arms because infantry is fighting at the border. If the weapons of infantry are not good then it means we are putting our soldiers at disadvantage."

He said that there was a shortage in research and development in the weapon manufacturing sector. “Also, the army was made an exclusive organisation. If any private company approached us, they looked at it as suspicious. If we were given support similar to that in other countries, then definitely we would have world-class small arms," Gen JJ Singh said. He said that there should be a coordination mechanism which can help in manufacturing weapons that the army requires.

'Indian armed forces are world No.1'

Adding further, Gen JJ Singh said, "Indian army, Navy and Airforce are best in the world. We are number one. There is no doubt.” Speaking on India and China’s faceoff at Doklam and Galwan, he said, “We are the largest democracy in the world and we are following a different path. Whereas China, on the other hand, is a unitary party-ruled government, they want Communist party (in the country). Chinese don’t want the Indian model to succeed. That is why there is an ideological struggle going on.”

"Today we are getting stronger and stronger than before... India is in a much better situation today. We are among the top leagues in the world in many dimensions," Gen JJ said.

He also said that earlier he made a proposal in 2006 for a heavy lift helicopter which was dragged for ten years. “Then this government came and they moved it. Today we are proudly showing Chinook Helicopter. These are very major changes in our capability," the former army chief said.

On MIG-24 phase-out

Major (retd) Gaurav Arya who was moderating the discussion asked former Indian Airforce chief Air Marshal (retd) RKS Bhadauria about the phasing out of MIG-21 aircraft which has been involved in several accidents killing many Indian pilots. "The case of MIG-21 is not complicated. The fleet is a bit old. The fleet is very old. Towards the end of life, the accident rate increases for obvious reasons. For many years, we have been trying to find their replacements. We have procured two squadrons of LCA. We have placed orders for 4 more. The plan for phasing out 4 squadrons of MiG-21 has been expedited," the former IAF chief said.

#LIVE at the Republic Bharat #RashtraSarvopariSammelan:



Former IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria speaks about the efforts to replace the IAF's MiG-21 fleet and speed up induction of the HAL Tejas LCA. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/IpHdcur0iJ pic.twitter.com/YCYhIFrsgq — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

He said that the MIG-21 will be passed out and LAC will be inducted soon. "The risk levels are also high in the flying profession. Accidents become a part of life in every combat fleet. We always try to reduce it to the minimum. No aircraft is allowed to fly that is not air-worthy." he added. "Still today the accident rate of MIG-21 fleet is lower than another combat fleet. But the reality is that we need to phase it out quickly and bring in new aircraft," RKS Bhadauria said.

'Efforts to bring technically qualified jawans'

Speaking at the "Seemaye Sabse Majboot", Indian Army's General (retd) VP Malik spoke on the importance of the Infantry as well as technology in the armed forces. "Whether we are in defensive or offensive, infantry will always play an important role. The role of the infantry will never be going to reduce. We need to improve technology within the infantry," he said.

Adding further he said, "That is why in the Agnipath, the jawans that will come from ITI and other technical institutes will be given bonus points. Our attempt will be more to bring technically qualified jawans into defence forces."