'Biggest Transformation In Mumbai Post Independence': Sanjeev Sanyal Not Selling It Short

Sharing glimpses of transformation in the financial capital, Principal Economic Advisor to the Government of India Sanjeev Sanyal visited Mumbai and met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Sanjeev Sanyal asserted that he had an amazing trip to Mumbai. He said, “Some incredible infrastructure is being built here. The construction work of some would be finished in the next 24 months. 13 metro lines, a coastal road, a new International airport, trans-harbour bridge to name a few. The city will be transformed within 2-3 years.”

"Metro line 3 will run from Cuffe Parade to Goregaon and will alone transform Mumbai. Built in a busy-running city, underneath world heritage sites, the Mithi river, and bridges, it is an engineering marvel. Hutatma Chowk station is very close to existing buildings," Sanjeev Sanyal asserted while sharing pictures on his Twitter handle.

Image: Metro line being built in Mumbai. Source: Twitter/SanjeevSanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal further said, "Similarly the coastal road goes from Marine Drive, through a tunnel under Malabar Hill, and all the way to Versova. Another engineering marvel with some cool traffic interchanges suspended over the sea."

Impressed by the sheer scale of the projects in Mumbai, Sanjeev Sanyal, who is well researched and has written copiously on various history-related topics, said, "This is the biggest transformation Mumbai has seen since Independence. And it is all coming on stream together in the next 24-36 months."

Sanjeev Sanyal also met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and hailed him for his extraordinary efforts to transform Mumbai.

Finally had the opportunity to meet one of the key individuals behind this extraordinary effort: Maharashtra Deputy CM @Dev_Fadnavis 4/n pic.twitter.com/QTT0IiIkMo — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) October 19, 2022

Earlier, a government official said, "The government of Maharashtra has fast-tracked the work on infrastructure projects including the coastal road, trans-harbor link, and metro network. The work can be completed within 36 months from the issue of the work order. We estimate to complete the project by the end of 2025."