Bihar: 161 FIRs Filed And 922 Arrests Made Amid Raging Demonstrations Over Agnipath Scheme

As violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continue in Bihar due to misinformation, the state police on June 20 informed that they have registered 161 FIRs and arrested 922 people for damaging government properties, vandalism, and arson since June 16. Clashes, vandalism, arson, and stone-pelting incidents were reported from several districts across the state.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen police personnel have been injured in the attacks led by the protesters. According to officials, properties worth over Rs 300 to 400 crore including several trains have been destroyed by the agitators.

Violence in Bihar over Agnipath scheme

On June 18, a train coach was set ablaze in Bihar's Gaya. However, no passenger aboard the train was injured and the affected compartment was decoupled quickly, said the ECR zone. On June 17, in Lakhisarai, agitating students set the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express on fire as soon as the train arrived at the platform. The agitated youth asked the passengers to come out of the trains and then set the train on fire. In Begusarai, the protesting students set the Lakhminia railway station on fire. They burnt down the ticket booking counter and the waiting area. The office properties and documents were completely gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, the tri-services Chiefs are set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21, Tuesday, where Chief of Air Staff Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande are likely to brief PM Modi on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year.

Soldiers would be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits.

After four years, up to 25% would be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

Image: PTI