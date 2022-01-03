Last Updated:

Bihar: 6 People Who Attended CM Nitish Kumar's 'Janta Darbar' Test COVID-19 Positive

In Bihar, six people who attended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Janta Darbar' have tested COVID-19 positive.

Bhavyata Kagrana

In a fresh concern, six people, who were in Patna to attend Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Janta Darbar', tested positive for COVID-19, informed officials. This comes on the same day when over 100 doctors in Patna — 96 of them from Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days. Meanwhile, Bihar’s active COVID-19 count has crossed the 1,000-mark, half of which are from Patna alone. Of these, there are, however, no Omicron cases.

India's COVID-19 condition

A day after recording 1,525 cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron, India on Sunday reported 1,700 infections of the new variant. Maharashtra and Delhi remained the top contributor with 510 and 351 cases respectively. Meanwhile, the nation reported 33,750 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 10,846 recoveries and 123 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. 

According to the official report of Union Health and Family Welfare, India's Active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582. The Recovery Rate is currently at 98.20% with a total administration of 145.68 cr vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins for 15 to 18 

As COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers aged between 15 to 18 years kicks off today, January 3, states across the country have made extensive arrangements and set up daily targets to inoculate as many children as possible. For this, education departments have set up vaccination centres at a number of schools and encouraged children to come forward and make the drive successful. 

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday held a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness and vaccination progress with Ministers of State and Union Territories. While stressing strict compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour, the Centre underlined before the State and Union Territories that Test, Track, Treat, and Vaccination is the primary Mantra.

